Do Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) beta value of 0.99 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) was valued at $1.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.52 while reaching the peak value of $1.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.52. The stock current value is $1.93.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Rockwell Medical Announces U.S. Availability of Triferic® AVNU for Replacement of Iron and Maintenance of Hemoglobin in Patients on Hemodialysis. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), the intravenous (IV) formulation of Triferic, is now available to patients in the United States. Triferic AVNU was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2020 and is indicated for the replacement of iron to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (HDD-CKD). You can read further details here

Rockwell Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.9967 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) full year performance was -19.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockwell Medical Inc. shares are logging -49.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13234705 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) recorded performance in the market was 91.09%, having the revenues showcasing 118.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 179.34M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockwell Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1046, with a change in the price was noted +0.6400. In a similar fashion, Rockwell Medical Inc. posted a movement of +49.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,949,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMTI is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rockwell Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rockwell Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.56%, alongside a downfall of -19.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 55.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.08% during last recorded quarter.