Do LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) beta value of 1.25 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), which is $73.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $77.03 after opening rate of $76.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.93 before closing at $79.54.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, LiveRamp Announces Third Quarter Results. Total Revenue Up 17% . You can read further details here

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.38 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $70.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) full year performance was 82.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares are logging -16.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.44 and $87.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2362730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) recorded performance in the market was 0.05%, having the revenues showcasing -3.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.73B, as it employees total of 1150 workers.

Specialists analysis on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.79, with a change in the price was noted +20.29. In a similar fashion, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +38.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 651,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAMP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.57%, alongside a boost of 82.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.68% during last recorded quarter.