Boiling and ready to burst as Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) last month performance was 47.83%

At the end of the latest market close, Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) was valued at $8.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.01 while reaching the peak value of $8.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.43. The stock current value is $7.48.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Environmental Business Leader, terrapass, Introduces Enhanced Online Offerings for Individuals, Families and Businesses and a New Partnership. Terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist, and a member of Just Energy Group (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE), is excited to roll out new, robust enhancements to its website that make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take action against climate change and reduce their own carbon footprint. Terrapass helps restore the balance through its environmentally mission-driven business, providing customers tools that help them understand their carbon footprint and provides custom products that enable them to fund green projects advancing sustainability and reduce greenhouse gasses. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Just Energy Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.90 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) full year performance was -80.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -82.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.27 and $42.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2318018 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) recorded performance in the market was 59.83%, having the revenues showcasing 50.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 359.42M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

The Analysts eye on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Just Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Just Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,957,936 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Just Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.63%, alongside a downfall of -80.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.20% during last recorded quarter.