Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.66M in the recent 3 months

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is priced at $104.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $117.55 and reached a high price of $118.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $117.97. The stock touched a low price of $115.98.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Akamai Realigns Organization Around Market-leading Internet Security and Edge Technology Solutions. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced an organizational realignment that is intended to position the company to become even more agile in delivering its market-leading solutions for making the internet fast, intelligent and secure for major enterprises. The goal of these changes is to facilitate continued strong growth for Akamai’s $1 billion security business, make it easier for developers to take advantage of the power of serverless computing on the largest internet edge platform in the world, and give customers easier access to Akamai’s full portfolio of solutions. You can read further details here

Akamai Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $124.91 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $100.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) full year performance was 23.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are logging -16.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.18 and $124.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5132557 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) recorded performance in the market was 12.36%, having the revenues showcasing 16.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.78B, as it employees total of 7724 workers.

Analysts verdict on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Akamai Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 106.43, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -1.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,657,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Akamai Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Akamai Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.36%, alongside a boost of 23.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.08% during last recorded quarter.