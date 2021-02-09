Why is Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) down -44.19% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) was valued at $1.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.40. The stock current value is $1.62.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Pintec enables China Mobile’s subsidiary Aspire Holdings with intelligent fintech solutions. Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (“Pintec”; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, announced today that it has cooperated with China Mobile Communications Corp. (“CMCC”)’s subsidiary Aspire Holdings Ltd. to jointly develop advanced fintech solutions, leveraging Pintec’s big data analytics and AI technology capabilities. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.9522 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -44.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -49.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1773097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 46.95%, having the revenues showcasing 62.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.46M, as it employees total of 256 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0275, with a change in the price was noted +0.7501. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of +85.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PT is recording 4.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.14%, alongside a downfall of -44.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.71% during last recorded quarter.