Why is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) down -44.00% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) was valued at $4.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.90 while reaching the peak value of $5.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.81. The stock current value is $5.60.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12.1 Million Follow-On Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq:BVXV). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12.1 Million Follow-On Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq:BVXV) You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.22 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) full year performance was -44.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -90.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3961283 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) recorded performance in the market was 99.29%, having the revenues showcasing 103.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.78M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.25, with a change in the price was noted -32.46. In a similar fashion, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -85.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,171,580 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.80%, alongside a downfall of -44.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.64% during last recorded quarter.