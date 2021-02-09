Time to Buy Beat-Down Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) was valued at $1.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.418 while reaching the peak value of $1.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.38. The stock current value is $1.59.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Predictive Oncology’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Helomics announces the start of its drug repurposing project using its ground-breaking PeDAL™ platform for ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that it will start an in-house drug repurposing project, focused on ovarian cancer, using its proprietary AI-driven, patient centric discovery platform – PeDAL™. The project will use PeDAL to rapidly and cost-effectively profile panel of existing drugs against hundreds of patient cell lines. This process will generate data on which compounds are active against which specific patient profile(s), delivering both proof data for the PeDAL approach and valuable Intellectual Property (IP) for the company. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6800 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -34.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -64.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $4.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9024512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was 117.09%, having the revenues showcasing 133.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.93M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Analysts verdict on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8398, with a change in the price was noted +0.7300. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +84.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,148,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Predictive Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.56%, alongside a downfall of -34.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 99.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.86% during last recorded quarter.