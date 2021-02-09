Time to Buy Beat-Down Lucira Health Inc. Common Stock (LHDX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lucira Health Inc. Common Stock (LHDX). It is currently valued at $28.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.28, after setting-off with the price of $30.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.98.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Lucira Health Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering. Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Lucira from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $153.0 million. In addition, Lucira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “LHDX” on February 5, 2021. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lucira Health Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -3.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.00 and $29.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088943 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lucira Health Inc. Common Stock (LHDX) recorded performance in the market was 15.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.65%.