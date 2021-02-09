Time to Buy Beat-Down Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) is priced at $3.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.27 and reached a high price of $3.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.42. The stock touched a low price of $3.24.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes on 36 Lots in the Sacramento Metro Market. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that on January 29, 2021, it closed on 36 of the 66 contracted developed lots in the Darkhorse Golf Course community 33 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California for $4,900,000. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares are logging -58.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.96 and $8.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2703501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) recorded performance in the market was -21.56%, having the revenues showcasing -25.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.15M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.51, with a change in the price was noted -1.61. In a similar fashion, Harbor Custom Development Inc. posted a movement of -31.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 400,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCDI is recording 3.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Harbor Custom Development Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Harbor Custom Development Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.56%. The shares increased approximately by 9.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.81% during last recorded quarter.