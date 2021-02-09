Time to Buy Beat-Down GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) was valued at $5.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.25 while reaching the peak value of $7.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.02. The stock current value is $7.48.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, GeoVax Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Bought Deal Offering. via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 1,440,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $6.25 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $9.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

GeoVax Labs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.98 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) full year performance was -1.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares are logging -78.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3826043 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recorded performance in the market was 121.30%, having the revenues showcasing 157.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.63M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GeoVax Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, GeoVax Labs Inc. posted a movement of +16.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,740,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOVX is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GeoVax Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 121.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.77%, alongside a downfall of -1.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 117.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.93% during last recorded quarter.