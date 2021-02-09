The ExOne Company (XONE) market price of $54.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, The ExOne Company (XONE) was valued at $40.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.49 while reaching the peak value of $55.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.51. The stock current value is $54.54.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with Rapidia. The ExOne Metal Designlab™ and X1F advanced furnace is a complete metal 3D printing system using technology that will now be marketed and sold exclusively by ExOne. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The ExOne Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.08 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $9.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The ExOne Company (XONE) full year performance was 684.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The ExOne Company shares are logging 29.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1436.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.55 and $42.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3763729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The ExOne Company (XONE) recorded performance in the market was 474.71%, having the revenues showcasing 422.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 939.18M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Specialists analysis on The ExOne Company (XONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The ExOne Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.45, with a change in the price was noted +39.44. In a similar fashion, The ExOne Company posted a movement of +261.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 677,374 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XONE is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: The ExOne Company (XONE)

Raw Stochastic average of The ExOne Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 474.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 439.47%, alongside a boost of 684.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 76.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 338.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 422.91% during last recorded quarter.