Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) market price of $2.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) was valued at $2.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.66 while reaching the peak value of $2.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.50. The stock current value is $2.42.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) pertaining to the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.35 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) full year performance was 162.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging 2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 335.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7718388 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) recorded performance in the market was 140.66%, having the revenues showcasing 216.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.94M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Specialists analysis on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +149.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,020,538 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.11%, alongside a boost of 162.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 93.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 100.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 216.66% during last recorded quarter.