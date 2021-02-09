Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) was up 18.63%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK). It is currently valued at $3.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.1899, after setting-off with the price of $3.3335. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.175 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.22.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, ReWalk Robotics Repays Outstanding Balance on Kreos Credit Line. Credit line originally established in 2015 is now fully paid off. You can read further details here

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.19 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) full year performance was 344.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are logging 1.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 831.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $3.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6685577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) recorded performance in the market was 189.39%, having the revenues showcasing 247.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.10M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Analysts verdict on ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.61. In a similar fashion, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted a movement of +215.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,922,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RWLK is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ReWalk Robotics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 189.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 196.12%, alongside a boost of 344.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 152.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 247.27% during last recorded quarter.