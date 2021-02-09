Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) was up 6.15%

At the end of the latest market close, OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) was valued at $51.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.50 while reaching the peak value of $53.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.64. The stock current value is $54.91.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. OptimizeRx Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRX) (“OptimizeRx”), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,325,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $49.50 per share. The gross proceeds to OptimizeRx from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by OptimizeRx, are expected to be approximately $65.6 million. OptimizeRx granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 198,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

OptimizeRx Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.40 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $31.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) full year performance was 394.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OptimizeRx Corporation shares are logging 2.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 744.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.50 and $53.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 461346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) recorded performance in the market was 66.01%, having the revenues showcasing 139.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 775.95M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

The Analysts eye on OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OptimizeRx Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.99, with a change in the price was noted +34.33. In a similar fashion, OptimizeRx Corporation posted a movement of +169.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

Raw Stochastic average of OptimizeRx Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.01%.

Considering, the past performance of OptimizeRx Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 195.94%, alongside a boost of 394.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 139.27% during last recorded quarter.