Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) was down -5.04%

For the readers interested in the stock health of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). It is currently valued at $46.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $47.79, after setting-off with the price of $47.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $48.78.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, fuboTV Joins Digital Ad Industry’s Unified ID 2.0 Initiative as Connected TV Partner. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its support of the open-source, interoperable identity solution, Unified ID 2.0, in collaboration with The Trade Desk and other companies across the digital advertising industry. You can read further details here

fuboTV Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.47 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $23.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) full year performance was 414.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, fuboTV Inc. shares are logging -25.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 826.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.00 and $62.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13475639 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recorded performance in the market was 65.43%, having the revenues showcasing 213.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.28B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Market experts do have their say about fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the fuboTV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.57, with a change in the price was noted +36.34. In a similar fashion, fuboTV Inc. posted a movement of +364.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,210,582 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

Raw Stochastic average of fuboTV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of fuboTV Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 354.12%, alongside a boost of 414.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 213.40% during last recorded quarter.