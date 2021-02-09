Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) was up 9.54%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL). It is currently valued at $25.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.48, after setting-off with the price of $24.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.70.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASD: MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASD: IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASD: COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 12. TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC (over-the-counter) market. You can read further details here

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.64 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $18.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) full year performance was -6.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are logging 0.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $25.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1547301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) recorded performance in the market was 18.32%, having the revenues showcasing 18.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 786.84M, as it employees total of 255 workers.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.38, with a change in the price was noted +6.67. In a similar fashion, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. posted a movement of +34.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 315,357 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COLL is recording 1.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.30%, alongside a downfall of -6.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.32% during last recorded quarter.