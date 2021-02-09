Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) was down -9.17%

At the end of the latest market close, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) was valued at $17.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.00 while reaching the peak value of $17.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.84. The stock current value is $15.74.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Proposed Offering of $1,000,000,000 Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it intends to offer to sell, subject to market and other conditions, senior unsecured guaranteed notes to be issued by the Company in separate series of notes due 2029 and 2031 (together, the “Notes”) in an offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s material direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.77 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $14.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 129.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -16.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 498.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $18.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24528213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was 19.02%, having the revenues showcasing 110.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.63B, as it employees total of 2372 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.42, with a change in the price was noted +9.36. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +146.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,307,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.32.

Technical breakdown of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 216.24%, alongside a boost of 129.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.06% during last recorded quarter.