New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) market price of $18.61 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA). It is currently valued at $18.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.55, after setting-off with the price of $16.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.05.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.55 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $12.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 5.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $17.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3460673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) recorded performance in the market was 37.04%, having the revenues showcasing 85.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 550.11M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Providence Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.48, with a change in the price was noted +8.51. In a similar fashion, New Providence Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +84.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 903,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA)

Raw Stochastic average of New Providence Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.96%.

Considering, the past performance of New Providence Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.04%. The shares increased approximately by 28.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.17% during last recorded quarter.