IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 6.28M

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.86 and reached a high price of $1.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.84. The stock touched a low price of $0.85.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Pricing of Approximately US$14.4 Million Upsized Public Offering. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 26,181,818 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 26,181,818 shares of Common Stock at an offering price of $0.55 per share and warrant. Each Warrant is immediately exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of US$0.55 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$14.4 million. You can read further details here

IT Tech Packaging Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.5422 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) full year performance was 22.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares are logging -23.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $1.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28417303 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) recorded performance in the market was 92.27%, having the revenues showcasing 73.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.28M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6430, with a change in the price was noted +0.6089. In a similar fashion, IT Tech Packaging Inc. posted a movement of +132.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,311,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITP is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IT Tech Packaging Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.83%, alongside a boost of 22.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.76% during last recorded quarter.