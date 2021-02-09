Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.97

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), which is $13.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.35 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.60 before closing at $12.84.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, INOVIO Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, including COVID-19, cancer and HPV-associated diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,355,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 2,655,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. The gross proceeds to INOVIO from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $173 million. You can read further details here

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.00 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $8.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) full year performance was 334.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -58.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 341.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.14 and $33.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17515926 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) recorded performance in the market was 56.72%, having the revenues showcasing 28.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.78B, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Specialists analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +1.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,062,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INO is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Raw Stochastic average of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.40%, alongside a boost of 334.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.43% during last recorded quarter.