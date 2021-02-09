Here is why Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.59%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA), which is $32.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.07 after opening rate of $26.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.65 before closing at $22.52.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Bitmain Ships 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners to Marathon Patent Group. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC miners have been shipped from Bitmain to Marathon’s mining facility in Hardin, MT as scheduled. You can read further details here

Marathon Patent Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.07 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $10.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) full year performance was 2713.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are logging 13.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9005.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $28.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 68763130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was 207.18%, having the revenues showcasing 1185.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marathon Patent Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.43, with a change in the price was noted +30.09. In a similar fashion, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted a movement of +1,519.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,967,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Patent Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Marathon Patent Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 207.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 632.19%, alongside a boost of 2713.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 54.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 43.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1185.37% during last recorded quarter.