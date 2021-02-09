Here is why Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) recent weekly performance of 31.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR). It is currently valued at $18.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.04, after setting-off with the price of $22.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.70.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Ideal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the “Company” or “Ideal Power”), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,176,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for an aggregate offering of approximately $20 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 176,475 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $18.35 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ideal Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.95 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $7.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) full year performance was 696.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideal Power Inc. shares are logging -24.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1634.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $24.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1260511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) recorded performance in the market was 153.37%, having the revenues showcasing 247.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.27M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ideal Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.75, with a change in the price was noted +12.73. In a similar fashion, Ideal Power Inc. posted a movement of +201.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 330,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPWR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ideal Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 195.29%, alongside a boost of 696.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 143.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 247.90% during last recorded quarter.