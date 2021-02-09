Gear up for the change! Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has hit the volume of 497415

At the end of the latest market close, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) was valued at $2.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.24 while reaching the peak value of $2.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.00. The stock current value is $2.31.

Recently in News on June 11, 2020, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Announces Loan Extension and Modification and 77 Greenwich Update. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced today that through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has extended and modified its loan encumbering 237 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY. The maturity date of this loan was extended to June 10, 2021. In connection with this extension, the maximum loan amount was increased by $4,250,000. These additional loan proceeds will be drawn down in the future to fund a portion of the remaining costs to repair construction defects and damage relating thereto. The Company currently expects to restart the leasing program this summer as the first set of repaired units become available. You can read further details here

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.55 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) full year performance was -38.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are logging -35.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 497415 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) recorded performance in the market was 64.00%, having the revenues showcasing 46.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.18M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Trinity Place Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +44.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 55,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPHS is recording 2.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Technical breakdown of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.14%, alongside a downfall of -38.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.43% during last recorded quarter.