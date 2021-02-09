Gear up for the change! Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has hit the volume of 11714780

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), which is $22.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.19 after opening rate of $19.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.62 before closing at $19.69.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Lithium Americas Closes US$400 Million Underwritten Public Offering. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of shares of its common stock (the “Common Shares”). The Company issued 18,181,818 Common Shares, including 2,272,727 Common Shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The shares were issued at a price of US$22.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$400 million. You can read further details here

Lithium Americas Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.75 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $12.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) full year performance was 445.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lithium Americas Corp. shares are logging -21.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1075.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $28.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11714780 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) recorded performance in the market was 79.84%, having the revenues showcasing 103.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.69B, as it employees total of 321 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.28, with a change in the price was noted +13.78. In a similar fashion, Lithium Americas Corp. posted a movement of +156.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,609,778 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Lithium Americas Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 219.24%, alongside a boost of 445.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.52% during last recorded quarter.