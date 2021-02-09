Gear up for the change! Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has hit the volume of 495167

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), which is $16.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.50 after opening rate of $14.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.91 before closing at $15.31.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Kaleyra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Kaleyra, Inc. (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering secure application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 before the market opens. You can read further details here

Kaleyra Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.10 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) full year performance was 84.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaleyra Inc. shares are logging 0.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 333.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $16.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 495167 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) recorded performance in the market was 55.27%, having the revenues showcasing 109.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 442.61M, as it employees total of 267 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Kaleyra Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.95, with a change in the price was noted +9.23. In a similar fashion, Kaleyra Inc. posted a movement of +128.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,808 in trading volumes.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaleyra Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaleyra Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 160.82%, alongside a boost of 84.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.15% during last recorded quarter.