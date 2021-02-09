Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.01M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $5.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.37 while reaching the peak value of $6.4043 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.95. The stock current value is $6.22.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Ebang International Completes Chip Designing for Simultaneous Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that the Company has completed the designing of a chip for simultaneous Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (Doge) mining as an addition to our current portfolio of cryptocurrency mining chip designs. The Company believes the new design will allow the Company to construct high performance cryptocurrency mining machines superior to other mining machines currently on the market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -58.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13474994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 2.47%, having the revenues showcasing -24.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 525.03M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.95, with a change in the price was noted -1.64. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,577,366 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.47%. The shares increased approximately by 23.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.61% during last recorded quarter.