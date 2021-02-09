Do Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) beta value of -0.10 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), which is $1.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.40 after opening rate of $1.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.25 before closing at $1.38.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Dynatronics Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call, consisting of prepared remarks, a question and answer session and accompanied slide presentation, beginning at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021 to review its fiscal year 2021 second quarter results. You can read further details here

Dynatronics Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6500 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.8001 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) full year performance was 59.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynatronics Corporation shares are logging -60.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 852156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) recorded performance in the market was 70.37%, having the revenues showcasing 133.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.13M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynatronics Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8116, with a change in the price was noted +0.6954. In a similar fashion, Dynatronics Corporation posted a movement of +94.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 307,689 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DYNT is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatronics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.68%, alongside a boost of 59.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.46% during last recorded quarter.