CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.50

At the end of the latest market close, CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) was valued at $1.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.28. The stock current value is $1.48.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Cyren Announces Appointment of Kenneth Tarpey as Chief Financial Officer. Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced that Kenneth Tarpey will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Michael Myshrall, who, after ten years with the company, is moving on to pursue other interests. You can read further details here

CYREN Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5900 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.9852 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was 15.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CYREN Ltd. shares are logging -24.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 377.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8701125 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was 43.69%, having the revenues showcasing 63.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.04M, as it employees total of 226 workers.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CYREN Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0481, with a change in the price was noted +0.4700. In a similar fashion, CYREN Ltd. posted a movement of +46.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 603,206 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CYREN Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CYREN Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.30%, alongside a boost of 15.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.36% during last recorded quarter.