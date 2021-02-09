Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is on the roll with an average volume of 658.23K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) was valued at $2.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.13 while reaching the peak value of $2.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.12. The stock current value is $2.37.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Can-Fite Announces Inhibition of Liver Fibrosis by Cannabis Compounds in Preclinical Studies. T3/C15 enriched cannabis fraction inhibits liver fibrosis. You can read further details here

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.45 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) full year performance was 7.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are logging -19.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1889604 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) recorded performance in the market was 26.97%, having the revenues showcasing 28.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.84M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. posted a movement of +29.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 518,182 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.12%, alongside a boost of 7.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.05% during last recorded quarter.