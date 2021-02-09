Boiling and ready to burst as iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) last month performance was 27.10%

For the readers interested in the stock health of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). It is currently valued at $6.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.55, after setting-off with the price of $6.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.264 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.52.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, iMedia Reports Preliminary Q4 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance. Q4 2020 – Returned to Revenue Growth and Achieved 20% Gross Profit GrowthFull Year 2020 – Positive Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow. You can read further details here

iMedia Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.30 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $4.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) full year performance was 90.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iMedia Brands Inc. shares are logging -21.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 412.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $8.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 341920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) recorded performance in the market was 36.40%, having the revenues showcasing 6.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.17M, as it employees total of 862 workers.

Analysts verdict on iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iMedia Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.58, with a change in the price was noted +0.82. In a similar fashion, iMedia Brands Inc. posted a movement of +13.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMBI is recording 1.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of iMedia Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.74%, alongside a boost of 90.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.19% during last recorded quarter.