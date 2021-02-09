Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) is on the roll with an average volume of 13.57M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $4.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.15, after setting-off with the price of $4.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.55.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Ault Global Holdings Appoints Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer and Director of Global Technology Implementation. Mr. Gintz to Lead Development of Innovative Technology Solutions Focused on the Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market at Scale. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.38 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $3.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 282.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 837.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11628411 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 14.25%, having the revenues showcasing 216.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.63M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +3.18. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +177.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,040,054 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ault Global Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.14%, alongside a boost of 282.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 216.56% during last recorded quarter.