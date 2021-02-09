Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.19M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) was valued at $103.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $109.46 while reaching the peak value of $123.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $109.00. The stock current value is $122.76.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Affirm to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on February 11, 2021. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.01 and $137.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3411145 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) recorded performance in the market was 26.24%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.81B, as it employees total of 916 workers.

The Analysts eye on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Considering, the past performance of Affirm Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.24%. The shares increased approximately by 14.08% in the 7-day charts .