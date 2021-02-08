Time to Buy Beat-Down United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of United States Steel Corporation (X). It is currently valued at $16.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.10, after setting-off with the price of $16.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.50.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, United States Steel Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (the “company” or “U. S. Steel”) announced today the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 42,000,000 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of approximately $699 million. The size of the offering was upsized from 40,000,000 shares to 42,000,000 shares. The company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,300,000 additional shares of common stock from the company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

United States Steel Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.71 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $16.13 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/21.

United States Steel Corporation (X) full year performance was 75.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Steel Corporation shares are logging -33.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.54 and $24.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22247993 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Steel Corporation (X) recorded performance in the market was -1.31%, having the revenues showcasing 82.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.64B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

United States Steel Corporation (X) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the United States Steel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.56, with a change in the price was noted +9.15. In a similar fashion, United States Steel Corporation posted a movement of +123.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,658,723 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for X is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

United States Steel Corporation (X): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United States Steel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United States Steel Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.12%, alongside a boost of 75.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.07% during last recorded quarter.