Time to Buy Beat-Down Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It is currently valued at $17.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.92, after setting-off with the price of $19.122. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.99.

Recently in News on February 7, 2021, Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT). Radnor, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2021) – The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) (“Bit Digital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital common stock between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 3267.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -46.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6153.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2812847 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -20.08%, having the revenues showcasing 315.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 912.45M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.82, with a change in the price was noted +12.92. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +281.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,722,189 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 257.35%, alongside a boost of 3267.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 315.91% during last recorded quarter.