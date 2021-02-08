Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 12.45M

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is priced at $0.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.83 and reached a high price of $0.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.81. The stock touched a low price of $0.81.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Synthetic Biologics Announces Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis IRB Approval of the SYN-004 (ribaxamase) Phase 1b/2a Clinical Protocol. IRB Approval Signals Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial in Allogeneic HCT Recipients May Proceed as Planned; Enrollment Anticipated to Commence During Q1 2021. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.3830 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was 44.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -48.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 248.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23432542 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was 129.77%, having the revenues showcasing 162.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.10M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4741, with a change in the price was noted +0.4029. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +84.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,168,220 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.95%, alongside a boost of 44.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 162.69% during last recorded quarter.