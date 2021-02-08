Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) was down -17.58%

At the end of the latest market close, YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) was valued at $6.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.46 while reaching the peak value of $5.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.00. The stock current value is $5.11.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, YRC Worldwide Inc. is Renamed Yellow Corporation. Yellow Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. You can read further details here

YRC Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.20 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) full year performance was 109.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -22.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $6.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3154464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) recorded performance in the market was 15.35%, having the revenues showcasing 34.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 330.31M, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Specialists analysis on YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the YRC Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.81, with a change in the price was noted +0.90. In a similar fashion, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +21.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,200,886 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

Raw Stochastic average of YRC Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.71%, alongside a boost of 109.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.12% during last recorded quarter.