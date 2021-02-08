Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) was up 4.06%

At the end of the latest market close, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) was valued at $3.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.66 while reaching the peak value of $3.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.565. The stock current value is $3.78.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Cellcom Israel Announces Israeli Minister of Communications Approval for Hot Group to Join IBC. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the “Company”) announced today that following its previous announcement regarding an investment transaction between the Company, the Israel Infrastructure Fund and Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd. in IBC Israel Broadband (2013) Ltd., or IBC, the Israeli Minister of Communications, or MOC, granted its approval for the transaction, which completes the regulatory approvals and changes required for the completion of the transaction. The MOC’s approval includes certain amendments to IBC’s license, including an obligation to reach 1.7 million households within 5 years, substantially in line with the investment agreement, and an obligation to provide a “shelf proposal” to any operator interested in purchasing its services. The completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the coming days. The Company shall report the completion of the transaction once it occurs. You can read further details here

Cellcom Israel Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) full year performance was -8.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares are logging -31.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 185920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) recorded performance in the market was -25.15%, having the revenues showcasing -5.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 545.70M, as it employees total of 3265 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellcom Israel Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Cellcom Israel Ltd. posted a movement of +5.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEL is recording 1.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.55.

Technical rundown of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellcom Israel Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Cellcom Israel Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.89%, alongside a downfall of -8.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.71% during last recorded quarter.