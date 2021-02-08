Recent Change of 3.61% in the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), which is $2.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.64 after opening rate of $2.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.42 before closing at $2.49.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of internationally-renowned molecular biologist Bonnie Bassler, Ph.D., and seasoned life science executive Carin Canale-Theakston to its board of directors. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.71 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) full year performance was -16.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -42.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581497 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) recorded performance in the market was 24.50%, having the revenues showcasing 0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.91M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.53, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -24.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDTX is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.30%, alongside a downfall of -16.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.40% during last recorded quarter.