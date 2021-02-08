Recent Change of 11.31% in the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is priced at $3.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.79 and reached a high price of $4.2699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.74. The stock touched a low price of $2.94.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Meten EdtechX Invests RMB20 Million in Course Development of Dual-teacher Classroom Learning and Maintains Strong Growth of Junior ELT Services. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has invested RMB20 million in course development of “dual-teacher classroom” learning and that its junior ELT services maintain strong growth. The gross billing of its junior ELT services increased by 200% in January 2021 compared to the same period last year. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.27 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -70.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -87.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 56062832 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 52.50%, having the revenues showcasing 27.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.00M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.30, with a change in the price was noted -5.36. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -63.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,715,381 in trading volumes.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.15%, alongside a downfall of -70.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.08% during last recorded quarter.