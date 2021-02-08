Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Profit Margins posted 2.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI). It is currently valued at $20.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.61, after setting-off with the price of $18.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.641 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.74.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Undertone Takes Significant Step by Aligning Brand Story With Successful 2020 Company Strategy. Unprecedented 2020 results, confirm market fit of high-impact ad units and technology innovation, inspiring new brand presentation to fully communicate Company’s strong differentiation. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.61 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 156.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging 14.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 495.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $17.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3545142 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 60.49%, having the revenues showcasing 181.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 546.30M, as it employees total of 149 workers.

Specialists analysis on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.89, with a change in the price was noted +14.46. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +242.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 750,136 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 229.52%, alongside a boost of 156.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 181.79% during last recorded quarter.