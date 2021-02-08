Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) is on the roll with an average volume of 387.57K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) was valued at $1.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.96 while reaching the peak value of $2.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.95. The stock current value is $2.35.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Marrone Bio Innovations Issues Shareholder Letter. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, today released a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Helash. You can read further details here

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.43 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) full year performance was 99.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares are logging 16.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $2.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2082430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) recorded performance in the market was 88.00%, having the revenues showcasing 102.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 326.60M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. posted a movement of +99.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 308,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MBII is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Technical breakdown of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)

Raw Stochastic average of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.15%, alongside a boost of 99.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 85.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.59% during last recorded quarter.