Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) market price of $2.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) was valued at $2.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.30 while reaching the peak value of $4.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.21. The stock current value is $2.96.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Jupai Holdings Limited (“Jupai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Jupai Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.97 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) full year performance was 109.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupai Holdings Limited shares are logging 14.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $2.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9365102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) recorded performance in the market was 61.89%, having the revenues showcasing 67.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.79M, as it employees total of 911 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupai Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.85, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Jupai Holdings Limited posted a movement of +72.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 177,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupai Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.58%, alongside a boost of 109.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.23% during last recorded quarter.