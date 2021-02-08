HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Profit Margins posted -64.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE). It is currently valued at $12.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.99, after setting-off with the price of $14.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.30.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, HyreCar Announces Pricing of $25.85 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock of the company at a price to the public of $11.75 per share. HyreCar expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25.85 million from the offering. In addition, HyreCar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 330,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.27 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $6.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was 307.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -20.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1371.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $16.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1613855 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was 81.37%, having the revenues showcasing 233.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 253.56M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.09, with a change in the price was noted +9.53. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of +278.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 412,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYRE is recording 10.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.00.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 261.73%, alongside a boost of 307.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 233.76% during last recorded quarter.