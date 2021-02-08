Here is why Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recent weekly performance of 38.41% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Yalla Group Limited (YALA) was valued at $29.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.00 while reaching the peak value of $35.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.9842. The stock current value is $35.28.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Yalla Group Limited Announces Appointment of Independent Director. Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Ms. Lili Xu has been appointed as an independent director on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective on February 1, 2021. Ms. Xu will serve as a member of audit committee. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging 10.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 463.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $31.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2692939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 146.20%, having the revenues showcasing 314.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.29B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 146.20%. The shares increased approximately by 38.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 145.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 314.08% during last recorded quarter.