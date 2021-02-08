Here is why McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.78%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $1.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.09 before closing at $1.19.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, McEwen Mining Announces Fox Complex Growth Funding Secured by Registered Direct Offering. McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) (NYSE and TSX: MUX), announces an oversubscribed registered direct offering with several existing and new institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 30,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.05 per share (the “Offering”). You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was -7.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -28.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30117279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was 15.74%, having the revenues showcasing 21.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 486.49M, as it employees total of 448 workers.

The Analysts eye on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0359, with a change in the price was noted -0.0600. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -5.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,901,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.68%.

Considering, the past performance of McEwen Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.72%, alongside a downfall of -7.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.28% during last recorded quarter.