Here is why Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) recent weekly performance of 37.78% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD). It is currently valued at $4.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.49, after setting-off with the price of $3.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.62.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Intelligent Product Solutions Joins with Kablooe to Launch End-to-End Medical Device Design & Engineering Service. Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) and Kablooe Design, today announced the launch of a complete medical device design and engineering service, leveraging the expertise of these two award-winning product design firms. IPS and Kablooe, subsidiaries of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), have complementary services that help medical device companies successfully design, develop and launch new products. You can read further details here

Forward Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.49 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) full year performance was 280.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forward Industries Inc. shares are logging 3.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 380.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1349131 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) recorded performance in the market was 138.46%, having the revenues showcasing 176.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.81M, as it employees total of 85 workers.

Analysts verdict on Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forward Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.89, with a change in the price was noted +2.94. In a similar fashion, Forward Industries Inc. posted a movement of +210.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 365,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FORD is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Forward Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.50%, alongside a boost of 280.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 134.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 176.43% during last recorded quarter.