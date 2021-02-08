Gear up for the change! Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has hit the volume of 20821013

At the end of the latest market close, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) was valued at $8.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.52 while reaching the peak value of $9.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.89. The stock current value is $9.01.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End 2020 Results & Business Update. Company Will Discuss the Coosa Graphite Project as U.S. Source of Natural Graphite. You can read further details here

Westwater Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.70 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $4.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) full year performance was 339.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westwater Resources Inc. shares are logging -37.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3504.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20821013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) recorded performance in the market was 82.76%, having the revenues showcasing 114.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 156.41M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Specialists analysis on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westwater Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.21, with a change in the price was noted +7.20. In a similar fashion, Westwater Resources Inc. posted a movement of +397.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,187,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WWR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 293.45%, alongside a boost of 339.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 82.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.01% during last recorded quarter.