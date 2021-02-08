Gear up for the change! Teekay Corporation (TK) has hit the volume of 1014796

Teekay Corporation (TK) is priced at $3.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.73 and reached a high price of $2.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.88. The stock touched a low price of $2.73.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution. Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis. You can read further details here

Teekay Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.19 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Teekay Corporation (TK) full year performance was -16.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teekay Corporation shares are logging -36.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $4.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1014796 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teekay Corporation (TK) recorded performance in the market was 33.95%, having the revenues showcasing 67.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.00M, as it employees total of 5050 workers.

The Analysts eye on Teekay Corporation (TK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teekay Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, Teekay Corporation posted a movement of +31.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TK is recording 7.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.86.

Technical rundown of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Teekay Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.29%, alongside a downfall of -16.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.44% during last recorded quarter.