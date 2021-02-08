Gear up for the change! Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has hit the volume of 39387590

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is priced at $0.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.62 and reached a high price of $0.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.62.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Served with Grand Jury Subpoena in Alaska. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces that the Pebble Limited Partnership (the “Pebble Partnership”) and Tom Collier, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Pebble Partnership, have each been served with a subpoena issued by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska to produce documents in connection with a grand jury investigation apparently involving previously disclosed recordings of private conversations regarding the Pebble Project. The Company, the Pebble Partnership, and Mr. Collier intend to cooperate with the investigation. The Company is not aware of any charges having been filed against any entity or individual in this matter. The Company will provide updates on the investigation in its periodic and interim filings and releases as necessary and appropriate. You can read further details here

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8400 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.3224 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was 47.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -74.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39387590 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 98.76%, having the revenues showcasing -16.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 309.60M.

Specialists analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7121, with a change in the price was noted -0.3800. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -37.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,827,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.44%, alongside a boost of 47.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.34% during last recorded quarter.