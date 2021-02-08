Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) market price of $2.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), which is $2.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.17 after opening rate of $2.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.01 before closing at $2.12.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Dogness Closes $7.4 Million Offering. Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it closed a previously announced offering with institutional investors, raising approximately $7.4 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 3,455,130 common shares at a price of $2.15 and Class A warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,727,565 common shares, before deducting placement agent fees and other standard offering expenses. The Company also issued a warrant to purchase 276,410 common shares to the placement agent. The Class A and placement agent warrants are exercisable at $2.70 per share. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes, as it continues to focus on the growth of its business enhancing pet lifestyles through an expanding portfolio of traditional and smart tech products. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.30 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 92.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -37.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was 0.47%, having the revenues showcasing -13.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.00M, as it employees total of 197 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dogness (International) Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of +102.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.36%, alongside a boost of 92.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.47% during last recorded quarter.